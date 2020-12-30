BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his sadness at the news of the death of Professor Femi Odekunle on Tuesday.

Lawan described Professor Odekunle’s death as a great loss to the academic community and Nigeria at large.

The Senate President said Odekunle, the first Professor of Criminology in Nigeria, was a reputable scholar and an academic giant who imparted knowledge to his numerous students and served his country with his expertise in a discipline in which he was an authority.

Lawan also recalled Odekunle’s immense contributions as a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

The Senate President condoled with the family of the departed professor and also commiserated with the Government and people of Osun State and the entire academic community over the irreparable loss.

Lawan prayed for the sweet repose of his great soul and for God to grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear his loss.