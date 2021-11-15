The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the Dangote family over the demise of Alhaji Sani Dangote, the Vice President of the Dangote Group.

Lawan said the death of Sani Dangote was a great loss to Nigeria and Africa given the passion of the Dangote Group for the development of the country and continent.

The Senate President, therefore, commiserated with the founder/chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over the shocking loss of a beloved younger brother and trusted business partner.

Lawan also condoled the government and people of Kano State over the incident.

“Alhaji Sani Dangote was a great entrepreneur who brought his business acumen to impact positively on the Nigerian economy and Africa in general, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.

“I share the grief of the entire Dangote family on the sad incident and pray that they find comfort and strength in their faith in Almighty Allah.

“My heart goes out to the immediate family and all the relations of the deceased.

“I pray Allah to comfort and grant them all the fortitude to bear the loss and to accept the soul of the departed into Aljannah Firdaus,” Lawan said.