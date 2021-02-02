BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed grief over the death of a former Minister of Information and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh, who died on Monday.

A statement issued by Lawan’s media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP, said the Senate President “shares the grief of the family, friends and politial associates” of Prince Momoh over the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawan also commiserated with the government and people of Edo State and the APC, where he was a highly respected leader, saying that the deceased made unforgettable contributions to national development.

“Prince Tony Momoh as a journalist made indelible contributions to the development of the noble profession in Nigeria.

“As Minister of Information, Prince Momoh, through his ‘Letter to my countrymen’ series, professionally and effectively disseminated and managed public information in a manner that was unique to him.

“As chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), he helped nurture the party to a very strong showing at the polls within months of its formation.

Prince Momoh was also a key facilitator of the emergence of the APC in 2014.

“The APC will miss this principled political leader particularly in this period that the party is repositioning as a grassroots-based political party and for improved performance of its leadership of our great country,” Lawan said.

The Senate President, therefore, prayed for divine comfort for his loved ones and the fortitude to bear his loss even as he also prayed for sweet repose of his gentle soul.