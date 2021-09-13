Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye said he has concluded arrangements to confer on the Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan and former director general, National Youth Service Corps, Major General. Johnson Olawumi (rtd) chieftaincy titles.

The late former Aviation and Education minister, Prof. Babalola Borisade will also be posthumously honoured, while a Professor of Medicine, Prof. Ayodeji Arije is to be conferred with an award of excellence.

Oba Ajakaiye said the conferment of the chieftaincy titles and excellence award was part of activities marking his first year coronation anniversary.

Addressing journalists in his palace ahead of the weeklong anniversary which kick off on Monday 13, 2021, Oba Ajakaiye said the titles were in recognition of their contribution to the community and the country at large.

Other prominent Nigerians to be honoured by the monarch alongside Lawan and the retired Army officer, who is an indigene of the town are, Olawumi’s wife, an Israeli, Haim Hille and wife, Engineer Ayodeji Adeosun and Veronica Safia Ndanusa.

The traditional ruler who spoke alongside the Secretary of the Olyin in Council, Chief Opeyemi Arije noted that the town has witnessed tremendous development and enjoyed peace in the last one year of his reign.

Chief Arije who doubles as the Secretary to the local organising committee of the anniversary said, ” We are witnessing a new dimension to obaship in our town”.

“Kabiyesi has given a facelift to the palace by providing an office for Oluyin in the Council and mini conference hall within the premises”.