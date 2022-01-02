The president of the senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday paid a visit to Kano State to attend the wedding fatiha of daughters of one of his close associates, Alhaji Hassan Kafayos.

Lawan embarked on the trip with the governor of Yobe State and chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressive Congress(APC) Mai Mala Buni and Senator Barau Jibrin.

They were received at the Aminu Kano International Airport by a delegation led by a former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Alhaji Hassan who hails from Gashua in Yobe State gave out three daughters in marriage at the Al-Furkan Mosque in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the wedding, the senate president and the Yobe State governor headed straight to the residence of the late Dr Datti Ahmed at Yandutse Road, Nasarawa, GRA in Kano to pay a condolence visit to the family.

Dr Ahmed who was until his death the president-general of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, died on Thursday.

In his brief remarks, the senate president paid glowing tributes to the late elder statesman describing his death as a great loss to “all of us.”

Lawan said Dr Datti Ahmed was one of the prominent northerners who lived a decent and an exemplary life worthy of emulation and prayed Allah to forgive his sins and accept his soul in Aljannah firdaus.

ADVERTISEMENT