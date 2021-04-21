ADVERTISEMENT

BY SUNDAY ISUWA, Abuja

The Senate has commenced investigation into the alleged assault of a security guard at Bannex Plaza Abuja by Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) chairman Danladi Umar.

The security guard, Clement Sagwak, had petitioned the Senate through his representative, Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North). Reading the petition, Gyang said the petitioner is seeking for justice haven been assaulted by the tribunal chairman for doing his legitimate job.

Gyang said the petitioner alleged that the CCT chairman Danladi Umar assaulted him, asked him to kneel down and also slapped him.

The president of the senate Ahmed Lawan asked the Committee on Ethics and Privileges headed by Sen Ayo Akinyelure to investigate the matter and report back in four weeks.

The senate investigation is sequel to the establishment of the fact that the petitioner is yet to seek legal intervention.

LEADERSHIP reports that the CCT boss, Umar, was caught on camera physically assaulting Mr Sargwak, at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, on March 29.