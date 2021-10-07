Senate has proposed six additional law school campuses in the six geopolitical zones at the of N31.2 billion. If established, Nigeria will now have 12 campuses of the law school.

The call for the establishment of the campuses followed a bill titled, “A Bill for an Act to amend the Legal Education (Consolidated etc) Act by establishing the campuses for the Nigerian Law School, and for other related matters,” sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West).

In his lead debate on the bill which passed the second reading on the floor of the Senate, the lawmaker said the proposed campuses will cost N31.2 billion.

On where the campuses will be located, Adeyemi said for the North Central Zone, the campus will be named Kabba Law School campus in Kogi State; North East, Maiduguri Law School Campus, Borno; North West, Argungu Law School Campus, Kebbi.

Others are South East, Okija Law School Campus, Anambra; South-South, Orogun Law School Campus, Delta and South West, Ifaki Law School Campus, Ekiti.

The present law school campuses are in Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa, Kano and Bayelsa.

On the projected cost implication of establishing the campuses, the lawmaker said the construction of lecture halls for the six campuses – N9,000,000,000; utility vehicles: buses and Hilux provision for the six campuses- N1,200,000,000; residential quarters for lecturers – N3, 000,000,000; hostel accommodation for students – N6,000,000,000; furniture and security equipment – N3,000,000,000; road network – N6,000,000,000; salaries, wages and allowances for academic and non-academic staff for the first year – N3,000,000,000.

In his debate, Senate Adeyemi said, “It should be noted that the Nigerian Law School was established in Lagos under the Legal Education Act 1962 which is now Legal Education (Consolidation Ete) Act Cap. L10, Laws of the Federation, 2004. From 1962 up till December 1997 the Law School remained in Lagos but the school was relocated to Bwari in Abuja in December 1997 following a federal government ‘s directive.

“Mr. President, the Nigerian Law School developed a multi-campus structure in 1999 and the original premises in Lagos became the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School. The Nigerian Law School is an educational institution set up to provide a Nigerian Legal Education to foreign-trained lawyers, and to also provide practical training for aspiring Legal Practitioners in Nigeria. Before the establishment of the school in 1962, legal practitioners in Nigeria had received the requisite training in England and had been called to the English Bar,” he said.