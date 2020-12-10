BY BODE GBADEBO, EMAMEH GABRIEL |

The Senate yesterday urged the executive arm of government to investigate the $9billion annual revenue loss to illegal mining and smuggling of gold in Nigeria.

Specifically, the red chamber also urged the federal government to intensify efforts at combating illegal mining and block all revenue leakages from such clandestine activities as well as establish gold mining farms to assist artisans and miners.

Consequently, the Senate mandated its Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy to investigate all illegal mining and revenue leakages associated with the activities.

The resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, at plenary.

Kalu, while presenting the motion, noted that “Nigeria lost close to $54billion from 2012-2018 due to illegal smuggling of gold,” stressing that “the country is said to be losing about $9billion yearly to illegal mining and gold exportation.”

The former Abia State governor added that “the activities of unlicenced miners were becoming prevalent within the industry and the incessant smuggling of solid minerals out of the country by middlemen and smugglers, is leading to loss of government revenue.”

According to him, gold mining operations in the country is capable of providing over 250,000 jobs and over $500million annually in royalties and taxes to the federal government and as mineral resources.

This, he explained would further help in diversifying the nation’s economy and improve its foreign exchange reserve.

“Given our current estimated gold reserves of over 200million ounces, most of which have not been exploited, developing sustainable programmes that will catalyse increased investment in the extraction and refining of gold sourced from mines in Nigeria, is indeed vital,” he added.