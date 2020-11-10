The Senate has raised the alarm over what it called “alarming and embarrassing state” of Nigeria’s judgment debt profile, saying provisions must be in the proposed 2021 budget in order to address it before it goes out of control.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) raised the alarm on Monday at the 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defense session of the Federal Ministry of Justice before the Committee.

“Before we commence this exercise proper, it is pertinent to also state that the Judgment Debt profile of the country has reached an alarming and embarrassing state.

“As a result, it is our hope that in this 2021 Budget Estimates for the Ministry, provisions have been made, as a step towards addressing the judgment debt profile of the country before it goes beyond our control,” Bamidele said.

Earlier, he noted that the budget performance/defense exercise was one of the most viable legislative activities, geared towards ensuring equitable distributions of the country’s resources with regards to allocation/implementation of projects and infrastructures to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Therefore, the importance of this exercise is not only sacrosanct for the political and socio-economic development of the country but also germane towards providing democratic dividends to the citizenry,” Bamidele pointed out.