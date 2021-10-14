Senate President Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, reconstituted some standing and special committees of the upper chamber with 13 senators appointed variously as chairmen, vice chairmen or committee members.

Lawan, who announced the new appointments at plenary, said Sen. Sahabi Ya’u (APC-Zamfara) would chair the Committee on National Population and National Identity, with Sen Tokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos) as Chairman Senate Committee on Industries.

The changes also affected Senator Saidu Alkali (PDP- Gombe), who is now the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investments, and Sen. Kabiru Barkiya (APC-Katsina) as Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter Parliamentary Affairs.

The Senate president also named Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) as vice chairman, Senate Committee on Interior and member, Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) was appointed member, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen Tolu Odebiyi (APC-Ogun) as vice chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, and Sen. Lekan Mustapha (APC-Ogun) also as vice chairman, Senate Committee on INEC”.

The rest were Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (PDP-Cross River) as vice chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; Senator Moses Cleopas (PDP-Bayelsa) as vice chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

Senator Frank Ibezim (APC-Imo) is now vice chairman, Senate Committee on Industries; Senator Nora Dadut (APC-Plateau) becomes vice chairperson, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, while Sen. Degi Biobarakuma (APC-Bayelsa) was named member, Senate Committee on Appropriations.

In his remarks, the senate president said: “We expect that these chairmen and vice chairmen will start their work immediately, especially on the budget defence. We wish them the best of tenure and steady hands on their work.”