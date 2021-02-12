By IGHO OYOYO

The joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs has endorsed the N11 billion as capital component of the 2020 Appropriation for Nigerian Police Trust Fund.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, while giving update on the budget defence on Thursday, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on the establishment of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.

Fika said that sometimes in 2019, President Buhari signed the Police Trust Fund bill into law and since then subsequently the Board was inaugurated, that for about 10 months now they have not started properly.

According to him, this is the first budget they brought following the approval of the National Assembly to extend the capital aspect of the budget.

“So the same thing is applicable to the Police Trust Fund, we are approving only the capital aspect of the budget up to 31st of March, 2021 when we are expecting the 2021 estimate of the Trust Fund to come before both chambers of the National Assembly.

“You may recall that the source of funding of the Trust Fund is 0.5% of the revenue accruable to the Federation Account and other levies from companies doing business in Nigeria, that’s the source of the fund, so it’s not the statutory allocation, it’s deduction from the revenue,” he said.

He assured that the joint Committee on Senate and House of Representatives on Police Affairs will carry out its oversight function on the Fund with the view to ensure proper implementation of the N11 billion that was approved for capital expenditure.

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC-Gombe) tasked the management team of Nigerian Police Trust Fund on the need to ensure judicious use of the resources.

“My expectation from the Trust Fund is to enhance the quality of the Police by observing the global best practices. All over the world government alone cannot fund police you need the private sector.

“You need the other components of the country to come together to provide security for the citizens, it’s a good and kudos should be given to the government of the day.

“Our prayer is those that are saddled with the responsibility to man the resources should be God fearing, should be balance, and ensure that our police are well-trained, well-equipped. They should have training and retraining so that they will be in tandem with their sister-agencies outside the country.”

In his earlier address, Executive Secretary Nigerian Police Trust Fund, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto reiterated the Board’s commitment towards ensuring adequate provision of state of art equipment, training and retraining of the Nigerian Police personnel in line with its mandates.

“Out N11 billion budget estimates captured all the c ore mandates of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which is training and retraining of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force; provision of the state of the art equipment, that is the latest equipment and for enhancement of skills of the Nigerian Police Force as well as to improve the general welfare of the Force.”

On the need to improve the strength of the Nigerian Police, he said: “As I’ve said earlier, the police trust fund is envisioned to be well-equipped, well-funded, highly motivated, that is why we want to ensure that we have the best police officers in our country in line with international global standard.”