Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, on Tuesday, announced that the lower chamber would suspend consideration of concurrence on Bills from the Senate pending resolution of the concern that Bills from the House were not been considered by the Senate.

The House had on different occasions complained that Bills emanating from the Green Chamber were seldom treated when sent for concurrence in the Senate while the situation is not the same in the House.

However, the House received two Bills from the Senate for concurrence on Tuesday, but the speaker directed that the Bills should be stepped down pending the resolution of the imbroglio.

The first Bill is for an Act seeking to establish the Chartered Institute Of Directors Of Nigeria while the second piece of legislation is for the establishment of the Federal University Of Agriculture And Technology, at Aboh, Delta State.

The minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, while reeling out the statistics, said not less than 69 Bills passed by the House were awaiting concurrence of the Senate.

Also, the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwani federal constituency of Delta State, Osai Nicholas Osai, in his submission on the matter, argued that the two Bills should be considered for concurrence as he said grey areas in the relationship between the House and the Senate should be handled by principal officers if both chambers.

According to him, withholding the concurrence on Senate Bills will suggest a clash between the two chambers.

The speaker in his direct response to Ossai, said “If you have a Bill you have laboured hard to work on and it has been in the Senate for six months, you won’t be saying what you are saying.

“Bills that come to this House from the Senate for concurrence should be given the same treatment as is done in the Senate.

“As I speak we have only four Bills from the Senate awaiting concurrence in the House, while we have 69 Bills awaiting concurrence in the Senate.’’

Gbajabiamila, however, clarified that stepping down the Bills does not suggest that there is a rift or problem between the Senate and the House of Representatives.