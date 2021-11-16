Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, has advocated sufficient funding of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to enable it adjudicate on corruption related cases.

The committee chairman, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, had during the 2022 budget defence of the tribunal bemoaned the meagre appropriation for the tribunal, wondering how CCT couldn’t be funded enough like other anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria.

Akinyelure after listening to the budget performance of CCT for the year 2021 and the projection for 2022, noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has a core agenda of tackling corruption which the CCT is strategic partner, insisting that the budget envelope was too small for effective operation of the agency.

The lawmaker wondered how the tribunal that was supposed to serve the entire country with public officers working in over 900 agencies of government be so underfunded at a time that erring public servants should be made to account for their deeds.

“You must determine all the cases referred to you and let Mr President know that you are promoting his anti-corruption agenda.

“Your silence over the meagre allocation to your agency to fight corruption is not good enough for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Akinyelure said.

The sum of N232 million was appropriated to CCT in 2021 out of which N174.2m was released, according to the document submitted to the senate committee.

The position of the committee is contrary to reports in some media outlets, that the Senate Committee carpeted CCT for allegedly ignoring corruption cases forwarded to it by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCB).

In a statement by the CCT spokesperson, Atekojo Samson Usman, he quoted the CCT chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, to have told the senate panel that 257 cases were referred to CCT, of which 57 have been treated with 30 concluded.

Justice Umar had during the budget defence exercise explained the challenges of under-funding even as CCT is the only court in the country that sits and determines cases with its nationwide jurisdiction.