The chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, said there was a need for improved funding for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in order to enable it deliver on its mandate effectively.

Speaking during the defense of the 2022 budget proposal by ICPC before the committee at the national assembly, the Senator said ICPC is one of the few agencies of government carrying out a very special and critical national assignment and therefore needed to be funded adequately if it must rid Nigeria of corruption.

He also noted that in view of how massive the mandate placed on ICPC by its enabling law is, the current envelope system of budgeting would constitute an impediment to the realisation of this huge task.

He also advised the Commission to remain focused in carrying out its mandate, pledging to do all that is required to ensure that ICPC’s budget is improved upon.

Also speaking at the budget defense exercise, the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said that it was imperative to allocate enough resources to ICPC so that it would enable the Commission expand its net in terms of physical presence across the nation.

Senator Adeyemi added that having ICPC operatives at the grassroots or at each senatorial district would aid in checkmating corrupt practices at that level.

Meanwhile, ICPC chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, explained to the committee how the Commission is empowered by its enabling act to carrying out a three-pronged mandate of enforcement, prevention and public enlightenment and education.

Owasanoye, while also acknowledging that the envelope system of budgeting was a serious challenge, revealed that the effort at fighting corruption was being escalated.