Senate Seeks Protection Of Judges, Courts

Says N110bn 2021 budget for judiciary inadequate

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday called for adequate security measures around Justices, Judges and Court premises in the country to prevent them from spontaneous and premeditated attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is as the Upper Legislative Chamber frowned at the N110billion budgetary proposal for the Judiciary in 2021, describing it as inadequate.

Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), made the call during the committee’s engagement with Chief Registrars of Courts on their 2021 budgetary proposals.

Bamidele noted that recent attacks on courts in Lagos by hoodlums was worrisome and condemnable.

According to him, such attacks, whether spontaneous or premeditated, were more or less potential assault on Judges and Justices which must be prevented.

“Worthy of note, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, is the unfortunate and unwarranted recent attack and vandalisation of the Court of Appeal archive office in the Lagos Division, as well as the Lagos State High Court Complex, located at Igbosere, which was set ablaze by hoodlums.

“This action is highly condemnable and a clarion call for provision of adequate security mechanisms, for the safety of Judges and the Courts, generally.

“Aside safety of Judges and the courts, welfare of Judges as well as electronic fittings and automation of the courts, are also very critical areas requiring urgent attention that must be given,” he said.

Bamidele also pointed out that the N110 billion earmarked for the judicial arm of government for 2021, was grossly inadequate to bring about the needed turnaround in the justice sector.

“This committee will do all within its legislative powers to ensure that the funding of the Judiciary is improved upon for dispensation of justice in the country efficiently and appropriately,” he added.