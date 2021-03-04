By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, considered a bill seeking to revive an international hospital for the treatment of leprosy, skin cancer and other skin related diseases.

The National Dermatology (Specialist) Hospital Bill, 2021, which scaled second reading during plenary is sponsored by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Adamawa Central).

Leading the debate on the bill, the lawmaker recounted how in1929, an international hospital was established for Garkida Agricultural Leper Colony by the Church of the Brethren Mission (USA).

According to Senator Aishatu, “it was an ambitious effort located on 2,500 acres of land designed for treatment of leprosy and other illnesses, isolation center and training of lepers in craft and improved agricultural methods. It was a reputable hospital with 12,507 leprosy patients admitted between 1929 and 2002 with a reasonable number of patients coming from neighbouring countries.

“With the advent of antibiotics in 1948 and the use of Dapsone to treat leprosy, the role of the hospital changed. Dr Roy Pfaltzgraff, the medical superintendent (1954-1982), transformed the hospital to an internationally well-known center for developmental work in surgical rehabilitation, physiotherapy, protective footwear, prostheses and training.

The lawmaker noted that in 1976, the Church of the Brethren Mission made the Hospital become an international referral centre for leprosy and dermatology patients.

“The Church of the Brethren Mission ran the hospital until 1976 when

it was handed over to Ekilisiyan Yan Uwa Church in Nigeria (EYN).

“The EYN had minimal capacity to maintain the hospital at an

international level. Therefore, the Netherlands government took over

the hospital and ran it for two years before handing it over to the

Ministry of Health of the former Gongola state”, she said.

The lawmaker, however, lamented that 92 years after, “this noble work

of providing tertiary health care at the reach of the common man was

neglected and allowed to decay in vigor and extent, thereby became

weak and inconsequential.”

According to the lawmaker, a dermatology hospital to provide

diagnostic, curative, promotive and rehabilitative dermatology,

cosmetic dermatology, all skin and hair treatment is seriously and

urgently needed to fill the gap, and the Dermatology Hospital,

Garkida, Adamawa State, naturally fits all the requirements for a

National Dermatology Hospital.

Contributing to the debate, the chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

(APC, Abia North), who supported the bill, expressed concern that the

“zone has been chemicalised and a lot of skin diseases are coming out

of that zone as result of the bullets used by Boko Haram.”

Other senators who spoke in favour of the establishment of the

National Dermatology Hospital are the deputy leader, Ajayi Boroffice

and Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun Central).

The Bill after scaling second reading was referred by the senate

president, Ahmad Lawan, to the committee on Heath for further

legislative action.