The Senate has summoned the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, over the alleged failure of lottery operators to remit appropriate revenues to the coffers of the Federal Government.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, disclosed on Monday after his committee’s meeting with the lottery operators and the regulatory agency.

LEADERSHIP recall that the Senate had in April resolved and mandated the panel to conduct an investigation into the alleged loss of hundreds of billions of naira as revenue annually.

The resolution was sequel to a debate on a motion moved at plenary by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, calling on the Senate to probe the non-execution of terms of settlement between the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission(NLRC) and one of the lottery firms, Ghana Games in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama at the committee’s sitting on Monday when the representatives of Western Lotto and those of Premier Lotto clashed at the investigative hearing.

Western Lotto, which said it has the franchise to run the Ghana Games in Nigeria, was owned by the late Senator Buruji Kashamu while the Premier Lotto, which is challenging former’s claim is owned by Chief Adebutu Kessington, aka Baba Ijebu.

Trouble started when the Managing Director of Western Lotto Company, Mr. Olumide Adedeji, told the Senate panel and the regulatory agency that his firm had relevant documents from the Ghana Lottery Commission as its main representative in Nigeria.

Adedeji accused the NLRC of failing to implement the terms of agreement to set up the Ghana Games Lottery Commission in Nigeria in order for Western Lotto be earning its due commission.

But the Managing Director of Premier Lotto, Mr. Ajibola Adebutu, asked the Senate to disregard the claim by Adedeji, saying granting such request would make the Western Lotto an operator and regulator at the same time.

Attempts by Adedeji to explain that the NLRC would be the main regulator of the proposed Ghana Games Commission was resisted by Adebutu and the situation led to a stalemate, which forced the panel to meet behind-closed-doors thereafter.

Speaking with journalists after the closed-door meeting, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Sport, Senator Ogba, said the meeting was unable to settle contentious issues.

He said the the committee have decided to summon the Special Duties Minister and the NLRC board members to resolve the contentious issue by next Monday.

Ogba added that the Minister would also to tell the Senate why the South-East and the South-South geopolitical zones were not being represented on the board of the NLRC.

“The issue was not finally resolved. Our interest is to ensure that the Federal Government generate revenue in to its purse.

“All over the world, lottery is an an avenue to generate revenue. What we discovered is that the country is not getting much revenue from the lottery operators.

“However, the operators are also saying that they have been paying a lot of money to government. In fact one of the operators, Bet Naija claimed that he paid N18bn to the Federal Government coffers in the last three months. We want to find out where these monies have gone to. We want to find out.

“About the Ghana Games, some operators are scared that that the operator should not play the role of a regulator.

“We have resolved that all monies generated should go to the Federal Government directly. It is now the Federal Government that will determine who has the franchise and pay him the percentage due to him.

“The committee has adjourned till Monday and we have invited the board of the lottery commission. We are also inviting the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume.

“We will also raise the issue of the non-representation of the South-East and South-South on the board of the lottery agency.

“It is Mr President that constitutes the board so? We will ask the minister to communicate to the executive that it had contravened the Act that established the commission for not including the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones on the board,” Ogba said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nwaoboshi had in his motion last month at Senate plenary, said that Nigeria, despite its 200 million population, was reportedly generating about N2bn billion annually from lottery proceeds, while Burkina Faso with a population of 20 million was generating about N562bn annually.

He also said Ivory Coast with a population of 25 million was generating about N312bn annually, among other sub-Saharan countries earning much high revenue than Nigeria from lottery proceeds.

He further noted that lottery in Nigeria had the potential to increase the county’s revenue base from the $1557.7bn global lottery market based on a study which indicated that Nigerians spent over N2bn on sports betting daily and about $2.2bn per annum.

The senator had expressed concern that statutory remittances by most lottery operators in the country remained extremely poor and not reflective of the actual sales generated by operators.

He had said that it was because a proposed terms settlement, approved by the Governing Board of NLRC, has not been executed.

The Senate President, therefore, mandated the Senate Committee on Sports to investigate the alleged non-execution of the settlement and report back within four weeks.