The senate has summoned the Presidential Amnesty Programme office for allegedly paying N187 million for supply of stationery and consultancy fee for end of year meeting and vocational training.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide hinged the invitation on a report of the Office of Auditor General of the Federation which allegedly accused the amnesty office of financial mismanagement.

It was learnt that series of invitations had earlier been extended to the amnesty office without any appearance.

Barring any last minute change of schedule the amnesty office is expected to appear before the senate panel on Wednesday.

Findings from the report showed that N75 million was paid to a contractor for the supply of stationery without due process and it was not subjected to competitive bidding.

Another N87 million was paid as consultancy fee for the provision of consultancy services to organise the end of year conference for stakeholders of the Niger Delta region. The date and venue of the conference were not disclosed.

In addition, N14 million was paid for vocational training and empowerment for the provision of vocational training and empowerment/business set ups for 24 Niger Delta youths at an Institute in Akwuke, Enugu State.

It was revealed that the payment of 15% (N14 million) mobilization was made without evidence of bank guarantee.