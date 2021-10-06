Senate has threatened to invoke its constitutional power to force the chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd) and national security adviser (NSA), Gen Babagana Munguno (rtd) to appear before its Committee on Public Accounts over queries of unremitted funds amounting to N4.1billion.

The Senate is considering queries against the NDLEA and the office of the NSA.

NDLEA has 11 queries totaling N467 million while the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) is expected to address the issue of illegally diverted N3 billion meant for the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to acquire vehicles for military officers.

Angry about the refusal of both Marwa and Munguno to appear before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, the chairman, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, vowed that the National Assembly will use every constitutional means to make both Marwa and the NSA to appear before the committee for clarification on the issue raised in the Auditor General’s Report.

According to him, we wrote to NDLEA in 2018 to appear before us, they did not respond, but acknowledge the letter and another letter was written on February 1, 2021 three years after, they only sent a written response, they are supposed to appear physically, they acknowledge the letter and sent a response on March 21.

“We wrote a letter, they didn’t make a physical appearance, we wrote another letter to them on June 9 and scheduled the agency to appear before us 30thJune, NDLEA refused to appear, they only acknowledged the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On 30th August, we wrote another letter to the NDLEA for them to appear on September 29 and they also refused to appear physically.

“We don’t have a reference for personality, nobody is bigger than us, we advise them in their best interest to appear; we are warning them for the last time, we are going to use every constitutional means to force them to appear before us,” he said.