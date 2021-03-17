ADVERTISEMENT

By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission was on Wednesday thrown out by the Senate after a controversial debate that forced the red chamber into a closed session.

The Bill which was sponsored by

Senator Abaribe Enyinnaya Harcourt (Abia South) was first read on 3rd March 2020 and came under consideration of bills at the Senate on Wednesday.

The Bill seeks to get the National Assembly to give effect to the clear provisions of section 219 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

In the lead debate, Senator Abaribe argued that the establishment of this Commission is informed by the imperative to give effect to the provisions of section 217 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic 01‘ Nigeria to ensure that the Composition/appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects the said section.

