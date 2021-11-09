The Senate on Tuesday mandated the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to, as a matter of urgency, direct a special investigation into the circumstances surrounding the whereabout of the missing Abuja based Journalist, Mr. Tordue Salem.

The chamber made the call amid a resolution after a point of order raised by Senator Orker-Jev Emmanuel Yisa (Benue North-West) to draw the attention of the Senate to the disappearance of the reporter who covers the National Assembly.

Coming under order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Senator Yisa noted that Tordue Salem, before going missing, was a journalist with the Vanguard newspaper covering the House of Representatives.

According to the lawmaker, on October 13, 2021 between 8-9pm, the said Tordue Salem went missing and all phone contact with him ceased.

He lamented that efforts by his family, friends and colleagues to uncover his whereabout or what may have happened proved abortive.

He, however, expressed optimism that with the intervention of the Senate – the highest lawmaking body in the matter – the police may be better persuaded to get to the root of his disappearance, so to alleviate the anxiety of all concerned.