The Senate yesterday read the riot act to Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government without updated audit report, insisting there won’t be appropriation for them in the 2022 budget.

According to the Senate, no MDA will be allowed to defend the 2022 budget if they can’t provide updated audit report of their agencies.

The Senate also threatened to expose 59 out of 114 MDAs indicted in the Senate Public Accounts Committee on the consideration of the report of the Auditor of the Federation on the Accounts of the Federation of Nigeria for the year ended, 31st December, 2015.

Speaking after he submitted the report, the chairman, Senate committee on public accounts, Mathew Urhoghide, said the Senate is working hard to ensure that the Auditor General cleared all the backlog of audits in the country, insisting the Senate won’t attend to any agency’s 2022 budget without their audited report.

“We will not attend to MDAs without audited report. If they don’t have audited report, we won’t attend to them in the 2022 budget. That means they will have no appropriation.

“Everywhere, accountability is needed. Those charged with the responsibility of managing public account must also give account. Every year when they come for budget defence, their budget performance has no details,” Urhoghide said.

