The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of national concern, make a national broadcast to douse tension over the ongoing protests in some parts of the country arising from campaigns against brutality of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad.

The call followed the adoption of a motion (#EndSARS: Need For Comprehensive and Holistic Reform) moved by Senator Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The Senate all agreed that a Presidential address would give the people a sense that the government is indeed sincere with its plans to implement their demands.

The Senate also appealed to the protesters to conduct themselves in peaceful manner and allow the government the space to implement their demands as some of them are constitutional matters