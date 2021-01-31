BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate at the weekend reacted to alleged misappropriation of N4.4billion by the National Assembly, made by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP).

Recall that SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, in a statement had alleged that an audit report revealed that the fund budgeted for NASS was misappropriated.

SERAP therefore gave the duo of Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, President of the Senate and Speaker, House of Representatives, respectively, 14 days ultimatum to address and implement the recommendations contained in the audit reports.

But the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru in his reaction said the alleged infractions occured during the 8th National Assembly, not the 9th National Assembly.

He said:”This clarification is important as the wordings of the the petition is capable of misleading the general public that SERAP is talking about the present National Assembly.

“It is not about any malfeasance by the current Assembly and its leadership as it is presently constituted. Far from it”.

Senator Basiru asked SERAP to channel its petition to the Committee on Public Account of both chambers of the National Assembly for necessary action.

“The proper channels to send the petitions should have been to the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Public Account if the real motive is genuinely to investigate the alleged corruption and not just to generate their usual publicity stunt”.

The Senator representing Osun Central assured SERAP that if it diligently pursued its petition, the relevant committees of the two chambers would look into it.