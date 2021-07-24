The senate committee on trade and investment has advised the federal government to give out the Eleme-Onne Road in Rivers State to a private investor for reconstruction and management.

The committee described the washed-out road as a key transport artery for the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the oil and gas free zone in Onne during an oversight visit, chairman of the committee, senator Francis Fadahunsi, decried the deplorable state of the road, and said the lone access road to the oil and gas industrial hub in the Eleme-Onne axis of Rivers State needs to be urgently saved from total disrepair.

He argued that the bad road will continue to have adverse impact on industries located in the area, which could lead to loss of several jobs and revenue to government.

The Eleme-Onne road is part of the East-West road network and serves as the only access to the Port Harcourt refineries at Eleme; the Onne Port Complex; the nation’s flagship oil and gas free zone at Onne; the Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals Company, which is the nation’s leading fertiliser producer and exporter; as well as the Notore Industries Limited, another fertiliser producer and promoter of the Notore Industrial City (a free zone).

The committee commended progress at the free zone after a tour of facilities at the special economic hub and presentations by the free zone regulator, the oil and gas free zones authority (OGFZA) as well as free zone operators which includes Intels Nigeria Limited and FMCEquip, makers of equipment for deep sea oil drilling.

Senator Fadahunsi described the Onne free zone as a successful initiative in a public-private sector project and explained that the committee was conducting the oversight visit in effort to work with OGFZA and other stakeholders in the zone to generate more jobs for Nigerians.