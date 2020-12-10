* Pledges support for FG’s social intervention programmes

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the presidential directive on the removal of Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in the overriding national public interest.

Senate’s resolution was sequel to the adoption of a Motion sponsored by Senator Hassan Hadejia (APC, Jigawa North-East), while coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Order at plenary.

The upper legislative Chamber noted with concern, reports on the removal of Dr. Argungu as the DG of NDE attributed to a press statement of December 8, 2020 issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu which indicated that the presidential directive on the removal of from his position effective Monday, December 7, 2020.

“Notes further the controversies surrounding the removal of Dr Ladan Argungu as the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) since the news of his removal began trending in the print and electronic media;

“Observes that while it is within the power of the President as the custodian of executives powers of the Federal Government to a point and remove such caliber of appointees, the presidential directive on the removal of Dr. Argungu as the DG, NDE gave room for speculations in many quarters that some unpatriotic people are scheming to undermine and disrupt the implementation of the laudable Federal Government’s Special Works Programme. This is also capable of creating needless and avoidable leadership crisis at the NDE at this critical time that the Federal Government intends to leverage on the NDE to address the issues of unemployment and youth empowerment in the country,” it said.

Senate further observed that it was in the overriding public interest to reconsider and rescind the said presidential directive on the removal of Argungu as the DG of NDE to ensure leadership stability at the agency for smooth implementation of job creation, skill acquisition and the FG Special Works Programme aimed at benefitting the youths, many of whom are unemployed and remain restless in the streets nationwide.

Accordingly, the Senate in its resolutions, urged President Buhari to reconsider and rescind his directive on the removal of Dr. Argungu as the Director-General of the NDE .

The Upper Chamber also urged the President to direct an investigation into the causes of the frosty relationship between Dr. Argungu and his supervisory Minister, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) and the impact of such frosty relationship on the implementation of the FG’s Special Works Programme.

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the National Assembly will continue to support the Social Intervention Programmes of the President Buhari administration.

According to Lawan, while commenting on the Motion, the various intervention programmes by the federal government seeks to reduce unemployment figures across the country.

“My understanding of this motion is essentially to make the point that the Senate and, indeed the National Assembly, is in full support of the Social Public Works Programme.

“The recruitment of 1000 people in each local government, which comes to 774,000 slots across the country, is one that we are in total support of, and will continue to do so.

“We relate with people all the time and we know the need and imperative of such a Programme, and this administration is doing well with so many social intervention programmes and, therefore, we will continue to support such programmes.

“I think the problem is the dislocation, if I may use the word, that the sacking of the DG would cause.

“The NDE successfully implemented a pilot Programme in six states under the leadership of the DG, and if there are rifts between the DG and his Ministers, I think we should look at the benefits of getting this Programme implemented and resolve the issues that may characterize the relationship,” Lawan added.