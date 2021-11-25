Senate yesterday waded into the lingering crisis at the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration.

The decision by the chamber to intervene in the leadership feud followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions during plenary.

The committee’s report was on a petition received by the upper chamber against the Director-General of the Institute, Prof. Olivet Jagusah for abandoning his duty post and operating from Abuja.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Patrick Akinyelure, in his presentation, said one Alhaji Haruna Yahaya accused the Director-General of NIEPA of gross misconduct and deliberate attempts to frustrate and humiliate former Principal Officers of the Institute by scrapping their offices.

According to the Akinyelure, those affected include Prof. (Mrs) Olatoun Akinsolu, a most senior academic staff and former Acting DG of the Institute that handed over to the present DG; Dr. (Mrs) Adebola Agbaje, former librarian of the Institute; and Dr. Olaolu Festus, former Acting Register and Secretary to the Council between 2006 and 2009.

The lawmaker said the petitioner also accused the DG and the Governing Council of violating the rule of seniority in public service by supplanting Mrs. Abimbola Fayanju as the Acting Registrar of the Institute over her senior colleague Dr. Olaolu Festus.

He added that despite the fact that Fayanju’s tenure had elapsed for the past three years, no attempt was being made to replace her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker stated that the petitioner also accused the DG of making clandestine arrangements for the relocation of the Institute from Ondo State to Abuja, an action which he described as a disservice to the state.

However, the Director-General of the Institute, Prof. Olivet Jagusah, in his submission to the Ethics and Privileges Committee, said he was appointed as Chief Executive of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration by the Federal Ministry of Education with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari on June 1, 2020.

He explained that the Institute was established in 1992 by the Federal Government in collaboration with UNESCO-IIEP, Paris, with a mandate to develop a critical mass of Education Sector Planners, Managers and Administrators, with its take off in the defunct Federal School of Arts and Science, Ondo State.

He said his appointment as DG of the institution witnessed stiff resistance and protest by some individuals from the institute who organized a blockade against him, adding that, “the actions affected his assumption of duty”.

Jagusah recalled that for three months on assumption of duty, he stayed in a hotel because there was no apartment for him to live in around the school vicinity.

He explained further that the idea of relocating the Institute to Abuja was mooted by his predecessor, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami, through a letter with reference No. NIEPA/LANREQ/001 dated March 20, 2017, and addressed to the Minister, Federal Ministry of Education.

He said based on the idea of relocating the institute, correspondences were exchanged between the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Assets forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria for possible allocation to NIEPA.