BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate has waded into the controversy generated by the construction of two cargo airports by Ogun State government.

This is as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it suspended the operations of Azman Air because of safety concerns arising from the airline’s repeated disregard for industry standards and regulations.

The confusion on the two cargo airports in the state further came to the fore on Tuesday during a meeting between the Senate Committee on Aviation and the NCAA management team led by its director-general, Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu.

When the NCAA DG was asked by the committee on the status of both airport projects, he said the issues started before he became the DG of NCAA and that records available at NCAA only showed the approval for the cargo airport in Sagamu as there was none for the project in Wasimi area of Abeokuta.

Nuhu pointed out that Sagamu cargo airport was approved in 2008 pursuant to a request by the Ogun State government at the time.

“But I have seen approval from the Ministry of Aviation for Wasimi project dated 2018,” he added.

A member of the Senate Committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South), however, insisted that the Wasimi project and not Sagamu project had the blessing of the Federal Government having committed N2bn as capital support grant to the cargo airport project.

Also, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun), who was a secretary to the Ogun State government, said he was aware of the Wasimi project and necessary approvals were sought for the project.

But Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Lagos West), said he was not aware of the Wasimi project as only Sagamu cargo airport project got necessary approvals.

At that point, the NCAA DG reiterated that approval for airport construction comes from the Ministry of Aviation only as a policy, adding that it is only after approval that NCAA can be approached by the promoters for further engagement on the design and construction of the airport according to laid down standards.

The committee chairman, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West), said he was of the view that the issue was not really a problem.

“It’s important for the state to come to a logical conclusion. We will do the needful. Like I said, we don’t have a any personal interest,” Adeyemi said.

He added that the committee will communicate its findings to the government of Ogun State.

Meanwhile, following a series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft within a week, the NCAA has suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021.

NCAA DG, Captain Nuhu, told the Senate Committee on Aviation during their interaction on the safety of the Nigerian aviation industry on Tuesday.

Nuhu said the suspension was to enable the authority to conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root cause(s) of the incidents and recommend corrective actions to forestall recurrence.

He told the panel that the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 mandates NCAA to regulate the aviation industry in all ramifications, which is a core function of the agency in order to boost public confidence.

“We take this responsibility with all seriousness and we are committed to doing our job without fear or favour,” he assured.

On the suspension of Azman Air, Nuhu said, “It will be irresponsible and criminally negligent not to take any action.”