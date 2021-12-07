The Senate Committee on Health has urged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to blacklist foreign medical institutions that do not meet its requirements on training and practice of medicine in Nigeria.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara) made the call in Abuja on Monday at an interactive session with executive members of MDCN.

Oloriegbe said the interactive session was occasioned by complaints of subjection of Nigerian foreign medical graduates to six month’s mandatory internship programme before being certified to practise in the country.

He said the meeting was also aimed at reviewing the outcome of the 2021 foreign medical and dental licensing examination held in Sokoto.

The lawmaker said it was also targeted at presenting updates on issues relating to implementation of housemanship and licensing of foreign medical professionals by MDCN.

Although Oloriegbe frowned at admitting quacks into the nation’s medical practice, he, however, said that efforts must be made to ensure that foreign institutions, where Nigerian medical students graduated, met MDCN’s requirements.

He said in the event that such institutions did not meet the requirements, such institutions should be blacklisted in order to deter Nigerians from securing admission into them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator also sought explanations on the alleged high internship and examination fees by foreign medical graduates undertaking the six months programme before receiving certification to practise in Nigeria.

Earlier, the chairman of MDCN, Prof. Abba Hassan, said the internship and examination for Nigerians who studied in foreign medical schools were designed to certify them to practise medicine in Nigeria.