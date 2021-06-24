Shell Development Company (SPDC) has lost a case it instituted against the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at an Abuja Federal High Court.

Advertisements





Justice Ahmed Ramad Mohammed who presided over the matter with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/423/2019 between SPDC vs Senate and the Niger Delta Host Communities represented by Parsley Consults Ltd and Emagu Nigeria Ltd, threw out the case because SPDC failed to issue the mandatory statutory pre-action notice on the Senate before instituting the action.

The case was decided on Thursday, June 17, 2021. SPDC had challenge a Senate resolution regarding a petition from the host communities over which investigation was thoroughly conducted under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution.

The Senate and the office of the Senate President were represented in the case by Adeboye Dankuwo, Esq whilst the agents to the host communities were represented by Chibuzor Obiajunwa, Esq.

Also appearing with him were Oyemade Ogunlowo, Esq. and Ifedolapo Oladimeji, Esq.

The Senate resolution was occasioned by a public petition laid at plenary on October 25, 2017 by Senator Matthew Urhoghide representing Edo South Senatorial District at the 8th Assembly.

Advertisements

The petition was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for legislative investigation.