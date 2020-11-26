By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo has asked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan to declare the Adamawa North senatorial seat vacant following the defection of Senator Elisha Abbo to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ardo who spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP said the refusal of the Senate President to declare the seat vacant will amount to a derail democracy.

The party chieftain who cited constitutional provisions to back his call for declaring the seat vacant, warned that the constitution, the law, rules and regulations can be compromised on the alter of political interest.

Recall that Senator Abbo who emerged senator on the platform of the PDP defected to the APC on the floor of the red chamber on Wednesday.

Reacting however Ardo said, “Given the expressed provision of Section 68(1)(g) of the constitution of the FRN 1999 (as amended), and the clear interpretation of this provision by the SC in Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde V The Ondo State House of Assembly & others (2015)8NWLR, (part 1461); or 2015) LPELR- 24588(Sc), the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawn, owes the Nigerian State the inalienable duty to declare Sen. Cliff Abbo’s seat vacant in deference to the constitution of the FRN as a consequence of the latter’s defection from the PDP to the APC.

“Having sworn an oath to “protect and defend the constitution”, the Senate President is duty bound by his oath to so declare if he is not to fall guilty of aiding and abating the disparaging of the constitution by the senate of the FRN.

“If the constitution, the law, rules and regulations can be compromised on the alter of political interest, then our democracy, nay our society, is imperiled by the legislature itself, the most critical element of democracy.

“No political interest can supersede the constitution without threatening the very survival of our country as a democratic nation governed under law,” he added