BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Abdul Lauya, the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Senator representing Gombe South senatorial district, Bulus K. Amos, has been elected the spokesperson for the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF).

Born in 1980, Abdul Lauya holds BSc in Mass Communication from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and is an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, (ANIPR) since 2011.

The veteran journalist served as Public Relations Executive in the Information/Public Relations Department of the Nigerian Navy from August, 2000 – Dec, 2015.

He was variously Transport, Customs, Defence Correspondent, and later became the Assistant Politics Editor in The AUTHORITY Newspaper, Abuja between Dec, 2015 – June, 2019.

He was appointed Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Distinguished Senator Bulus K. Amos, Gombe South Senatorial District in June, 2019.

Lauya was elected spokesperson of NASSLAF in a keenly contested election in October, 2020.

Other members of NASSLAF Executive Committee include: Salisu Zuru, chairman; Adoama R. Iyke, Vice Chairman; Bola Adeyemo, Secretary; Queen D. Peter, Asst Secretary; and Adebayo A. Adekoya, Financial Secretary.

Others are Alum Enyinnaya Udensi, Asst Financial Secretary; Momoh Rilwanu, Treasurer; Mike A. Anibueze Esq, Legal Officer 1; Lucky Esiegbe Esq, Legai Officer II; Aishatu Musa, Welfare Secretary; and Olusoji Olamoyegun, PRO II.

LEADERSHIP reports that NASSLAF is an association of Legislative Aides that provide legislative and administrative support to federal lawmakers at the National Assembly.