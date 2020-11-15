BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Senator representing Gombe South senatorial Dpdistrict, Bulus K. Amos, has conratulated one of his constituents and incumbent Commissioner for Special Duties, in Gombe State, Mela Audu Nunghe, for becoming the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from the State.

Amos said with over 35 years experience in legal practice within and outside Nigeria, the legal luminary, Nunghe, has carved a niche for himself through a dint of hard work.

According to a statement signed by the senior special assistant (media and oublicity) to Senator Amos, Abdul Lauya, the lawmaker lauded the astute lawyer and politician for his strides in professional and public life, hoping that his boundless skills and dexterity will be brought to bear on society, for the common good of all.

He added that the lawmaker rejoiced with the Nunghes, the Mai Tangale, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II, Billiri LGA, Gombe State and the entire Tangale Community for the great feat.