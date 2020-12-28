ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Senator representing Adamawa central senatorial zone, Aishatu Ahmed Binani has commiserated with the people of Garkida over the recent Boko Haram attack that claimed six lives and led to the destruction of properties.

Boko Haram fighters have on Christmas eve launched attack on Garkida town situated in Gombi local government and shot six people including a policeman dead while burning down a number of properties.

The Senator noted that such attack on innocent people at a time of religious festivity like Christmas portrayed the attackers as ungodly and cowardly.

” My heart goes to the people of Garkida over the cowardly, dastardly and reprehensible attack,” she said.

She called on security operatives to redouble their efforts in tackling the menace of Boko Haram attacks in the area.

She prayed Allah to grant the dead eternal rest while also calling on the people to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security operatives.