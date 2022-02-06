Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign afffairs, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa,led other dignitaries to commission the new head office complex of Diamonds Leeds, limited.

The company reaffirmed their readiness and commitment in contributing positively to the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the event, the Company Chairman, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu said the company is excited by the new headquarters and ready to upgrade its operation and further fulfil its aspiration of deepening trade and investments flows in Nigeria and the world at large.

Also speaking at the event, Prominent Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa said “Simultaneously, I am happy and glad that Diamonds Leeds Limited is moving from strength to strength and steadily positioning themselves as Nigeria’s most reliable and credible contracting company.”

The well-attended launch ceremony was well attended by toasts of the society. Also, the ceremony turned into the gathering of Who’s who in Nigeria as Chief Chinedu Madubuko (Chairman, De Chico Group), Sen. John Owan Enoh, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Prof. Sani (INEC Commissioner), Sen. Human Yahaya, Sen Gyang, Hon. Chris Azubugo, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, Engr. Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Chief Eze Alex Adindu, Barry. Igwilo SAN (Ezeani Ikpeoma), Mr. Obialor Akalike, Mr. Nicky Jonas Okeke (Foretec Investment), Mr. Ebere Goodwill Uzozie (G.U Ebeco), Mr. Obinna Etele (Eteleson Industries), many head of parastatals/govt agencies, permanent secretaries, different bank EDs & staff, pinnacle club International members and top Nigeria socialites like Prophet Odumeje, Nollywood Veteran, Mr. Ibu and a couple of others entertained the audience at the dynamic launch.

Other dignitaries, celebrities and Nigerians from all walks of life were also present at the official unveiling ceremony of the head office complex.

