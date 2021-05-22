An elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye has called for immediate implementation of the 2014 National Conference Report in order to save the nation from impending anarchy.

Senator Durojaiye, who is the immediate past chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission while briefing journalists in Lagos also expressed the need for the country to return to the Independence Constitution of 1960 which he insisted was drafted with the will of the people.

He lamented that the 1999 constitution which was forced on the nation by the military is responsible for the crisis that is threatening the corporate existence of the country.

Durojaiye suggested that there is still enough time for the Federal Government to set up a committee to look into the report of the confab, warning that failure to do that, the nation may disintegrate.