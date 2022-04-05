Barring last-minute change of mind, a former governor of Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central, Mohammed Danjuma Goje, may defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and formally join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, April 6.

A close aide of the former governor confided in our correspondent that plans have been concluded for Goje to formally join PDP but declined further comment when prodded to speak on the defection plan.

“I am not his spokesman but I know that there is such plan,” the aide who preferred anonymity said.

Goje and the incumbent Governor Inuwa Yahaya have had prolonged political squabbles which have defied all reconciliatory moves.

LEADERSHIP reports that the national headquarters of the APC had worked relentlessly in the past months to reconcile the duo but to no avail.

The former governor and a ranking Senator recently alleged that the state chapter of the APC had exhibited lackadaisical attitude towards reconciliation moves initiated by the national leadership of the party.

It would also be recalled that when Goje visited the state sometimes late last year, there was a violent clash between his supporters and that of Governor Inuwa.

On Tuesday, the state chapter of the APC berated Senator Goje and hailed the immediate-past governor of the state and leader of the opposition PDP in the State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, for the “peaceful manner he and his supporters conducted themselves during his recent visit to the state”.

The state APC publicity secretary, Moses Kyari, made the commendation while addressing journalists where he claimed that that was the first time in recent times a political leader of that status came and left the state peacefully.

He lamented the violence that erupted in the state capital during the visit by Senator Goje.

“His conduct was a sharp contrast to other Abuja based politicians such as former governor Senator Danjuma Goje and Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna who during their visits to Gombe brought in heavily armed thugs bearing and brandishing very dangerous weapons and caused massive mayhem,” the APC spokesman alleged.