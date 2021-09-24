Senator representing Katsina North senatorial district, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita has been described by his constituent as an active leader whose dedication to the empowerment of his constituents remains worthy of emulation.

A constituent, Abuhuraira Muhammad Aminu in Abuja yesterday revealed that Kaita’s vast knowledge, experience, and management skills in his eight years at the National Assembly has endeared him to thousands of constituents as he continues to execute projects that directly impact the lives of his people.

Aminu who cited his social media engagement with his people to create equal job opportunities for all and his numerous projects executed in the district among other things, said Senator Kaita has demonstrated exemplary leadership.

He commended the senator for supporting and sponsoring many bills which include; establishment of Health Science University, ICT Institute in Benue, Niger; establishment of the University of Technology in Offa, Kwara State; establishment of the Federal University of Medicine in Abeokuta; establishment of University of Agriculture in Delta; and establishment of the Federal College of Education, Gwoza.