The senator representing Kaduna North senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has vowed that kidnappers who invaded the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria must be brought to book.

Kwari who was reacting to reports of the abduction of a lecturer in the Polytechnic and two children, hailed the prompt response by the Kaduna state governor Nasir Elrufai as timely and decisive:”It is time all manifestations of crime and criminality are brought to a conclusive end. The prompt response by the Kaduna state governor Nasir El-rufai is accordingly apt and decisive,” he said.

While expressing shock over the reported abductions, Kwari noted that all hands must be on deck to ensure an end to the incessant banditry that is fast spreading across the northern region.

Assuring that the hostages would be rescued safely and reunited with their loved ones, the Senator called on all communities to increase their level of vigilance and improve relationship with the law enforcement agencies.

Kwari, while urging prayers for divine intervention and improved devotion, expressed confidence that the current challenges around security and other disturbances shall soon become history.

The senator however, called on constituents to support community volunteer efforts and cooperate with the security agents especially on intelligence sharing and prompt report of suspicious elements and movements.