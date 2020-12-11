By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna North District at the National Assembly, Suleman Abdu Kwari, on Thursday praised President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the sum of N38.7 billion for the Kaduna-Pambegua-Saminaka-Jos road.

In a statement issued by Kwari, the senator described the project as a historic move by President Buhari in more effectively connecting Plateau, Kaduna and parts of Bauchi State.

Senator Kwari, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Anti-corruption further stated that the approval could not have come at a better time: “seeing the kind of difficulty confronting motorists plying such roads, especially those travelling with their goods for trades and businesses”.

He explained that “good road plays pivotal role in connecting communities for trades, with a potential for very positive impact on the national economy and by extension living standards of the people.”

Senator Kwari also commended Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for “working tirelessly to ensure that the State enjoys federal presence in such a way that it improves economic activities and help the upkeep of people in areas where such projects are executed”.

It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council( FEC) at its meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari approved N58.5 billion for reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in some parts of the country. This was revealed by Minister of Works, Raji Fashola while briefing State House Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Minister said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the award of contracts for the construction of two roads; the Yakasai-Bagume-Damagun road in Kano, for N12.157billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna-Pambeguwa-Jos road linking Kaduna and Plateau States for N38.701 billion and the proposals were approved by the Federal Executive Council”.