Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has described the late deputy Senate President, Senator Nasiru Mantu as one of Nigerian’s most pragmatic and peace loving politicians who used his influence to bring people together and promote the good of the society.

Governor Lalong was speaking at the third day prayer for the late politician held at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja where he led the political class in Plateau State comprising of former Governor David Jang, deputy speaker, House of Representatives Idris Wase, past and serving members of the National Assembly, Minister of Women Affairs Paullen Tallen and other former ministers, as well as other political office holders.

Lalong said “We have lost a giant in the political arena of Nigeria as the late Senator Mantu was a mentor, proactive and versatile politician who embraced people from all backgrounds and touched their lives positively.

“Many politicians around the country benefited from his magnanimity and also learnt from his courage to fight for his people and also stand by the truth at all times. He forgave people and was always willing to reconcile with those who had grievances with him.”

The governor, while condoling with his wife, Barrister Zuwaira and children said Plateau State will greatly miss his good counsel and wisdom which he offered without any hesitation. He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he left a great legacy which will continue to be a reference point for them going forward.

Former senate presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark and Bukola Saraki all spoke glowingly about the contributions of the late Senator to the National Assembly and the Nigerian legislature where he did not only show patriotism and political sagacity, but also insisted on passing legislations that had direct impact on the ordinary people.

In his response, son of the deceased Alhaji Musa Mantu described his father as a man with a large heart whose generosity, compassion and industry was very evident and still speaks for him even in his absence today.

He said the family was consoled by the outpouring of love and words of comfort from the government and people of Plateau State and from all over the world where people have called or visited to honour the late senator.