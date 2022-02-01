Mother of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Mrs Margaret Murray-Bruce is dead.

Ben Murray-Bruce, who is the founder of Silverbird Group, once represented Bayelsa East in the Senate between 2015 and 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The businessman cum politician took to his verified social media handles on Tuesday morning to announce his mother’s death.

Murray-Bruce wrote: “Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4:40am this morning.

“My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone. My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything.

“On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours.”

