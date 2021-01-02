BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume on Thursday flagged off an empowerment programme for 1,200 women, some of whose husbands had been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The women received sewing and grinding machines, and cash gifts.

A statement by Ndume’s media office in Abuja on Thursday, explained that the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, handed over the items to the women, which included over 100 widows, who are from Borno South senatorial district of the state, in the first phase of the programme.

The women empowerment programme took place at the Ambassador Lodge in Biu local government area with the women also benefiting from the N3m cash gift.

The statement added that Senator Ndume’s wife, Hajiya Maryam, also donated a power transformer to the people of Galtimari ward of Biu LGA.

The wife of the Deputy Governor, Hajiya Maimuna Umar Usman Kadafur, assisted her husband in the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.

Kadafur appealed to the beneficiaries not to sell the items given to them but to use them for the purpose they are meant for.

The beneficiaries of the largesse were drawn from Biu, Hawul, Kwaya, Bayo and Shani LGAs.

The statement noted that the second batch of the empowerment programme for another 600 women would hold in Askira/Uba for the women of Chibok, Damboa and Gwoza local government areas.