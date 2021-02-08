BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has embarked on training, skill acquisition and poverty alleviation programmes for his constituents .

Nnamani in a statement made available to newsman in Abuja, said the empowerment targeted on women and youths, Senator Nnamani while flagging off the programme in Enugu at the weekend ahead of Senate resumption this week, traced the underdevelopment and various social vices plaguing the society to poverty.

He said, “The war against poverty eradication is irrevocable, if Nigeria must come out of the woods, all hands must be on deck to tackle poverty headlong.

“Already, 45 female science teachers selected from secondary schools in his constituency have been trained on information and communication technology ( ICT) and were awarded brand new laptops under his capacity building programme.

“Another batch of 80 women and youths were also trained on bio-entrepreneurship and capacity building with special breed of paw-paw seeds, plantain roots, fish fingerlings, bags of feed and water tanks for fish farming and start up capital .

“In addition, no fewer than 400 applicants have been verified and captured for the N30,000 survival fund programme for artisans in Enugu East Senatorial District,” he said.

Nnamani noted that he has provided solar powered street lights in New Heaven Enugu and motor parks in Enugu metropolis and public primary, secondary schools in the Senatorial District are also to benefit from the renovation and reconstruction of classrooms with furnishings.

He added that ongoing first phase of rural access road from Agbani to Ugbawka community Senator Nnamani said is to create access road for farmers in the area, last week, 100 women from his constituency received non-refundable N20,000 each from the poverty alleviation/ women empowerment programme of the senator.