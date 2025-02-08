Former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has joined the league of political leaders celebrating the 60th years anniversary of Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State.

Ojudu and Fayemi have shared long political history from the days in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and membership of the progressive political family from the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Two two eminent politicians from Ekiti State have since parted ways due to ideological differences.

As the former Minister of Mines Development under Buhari turns 60, Senator Ojudu took to his Facebook Page on Saturday to reflect on the journey taken by both leaders in what he described as the daunting struggle to rescue Ekiti from the clutches of brute governance, political assassinations and the theft of public resources.

In the message titled: “60th Birthday Greetings to Dr. Kayode Fayemi”, the former presidential aide wrote, “As you celebrate your 60th birthday, I take a moment to reflect on the journey we once shared in the daunting struggle to rescue Ekiti from the clutches of brute governance, political assassinations and the theft of public resources.

“Those were defining moments—marked by conviction, courage, and an unyielding commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance.

“Although we have since taken different paths, I recognise the milestones you have reached and the impact you have made and your continuous strive to remain relevant in our nation’s affairs.

“Turning 60 is a remarkable landmark—one that invites reflection, gratitude, and a renewed sense of purpose,” Ojudu noted.

Praying for the celebrant, the author of “Gorilla Journalist’ wishes Dr Fayemi good health, long life, and continued fulfillment in the years ahead.

“May this new decade bring you wisdom, peace, and greater opportunities to contribute to the good of society,” he added.