BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Senator Iyiola Omisore on Monday defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as he officially registered as a member of the party at Ile-Ife.

It would be recalled that Omisore was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2018 in Osun having defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the governorship elections first in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation was accompanied to his registration centre at St Gabriel Polling Unit 003, in Ife-East Local government area of the state by the state chairman of APC, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, deputy governor, Benedict Alabi and some members of the state executive council, stalwarts of the party in the states and his numerous supporters.

Speaking shortly before the official registration, the deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi welcomed Omisore to the fold of the progressives where he said he rightly belonged.

Also speaking, the state party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodun noted that Omisore’s action put an end to all the insinuations that he will never join APC and that he was only deceiving the ruling party.

“On behalf of the leadership of the party I want to thank you, Senator, such that what you are doing today will be of immense benefit to APC, Ile-Ife and Osun State. Senator Iyiola Omisore is now officially back into the progressives fold,’’ Famoodun said.