Senator Stephen Odey, representing Cross River North senatorial district, has pledged his commitment to job creation through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to empower the youths.

Odey made the pledge while fielding questions from journalists on Friday in Abuja, on the Bill seeking to establish Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ogoja, Cross River, sponsored by him and passed by the upper chamber on July 7, 2021.

He noted that the need to accelerate economic development through digitisation informed the Bill, adding that the institution would also provide professional proficiency for Nigerian youths especially in Ogoja.

Odey who reiterated his determination to complement President Muhammadu Buhari’s giant strides in digital economy, said there was growing needs to tap into the advantages offered by ICT.

He emphasised the imperatives of driving a digital economy aimed at leaving no one behind in accordance with the demands of 21st century.

“We are taking the path of President Buhari who renamed the Ministry of Communication to Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy. The institution will provide faculties and encourage research in all area of focus to aid the development of Nigeria in the area of industry, commerce, technology and engineering.

“With renowned institutions and appropriate industries; as well as appropriate training and vocational dexterity for a selfreliant and focused Nigerian student, and also to provide industrial skills for those who want to be employers of labour or gainfully employed,” he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the institution would provide appropriate training and vocational dexterity for a self-reliant and focused Nigerian youth.