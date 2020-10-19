By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming senatorial bye election in Cross River State (North), Stephen Odey, has promised a new deal when elected on the 31st of October 2020.

The candidate made this promise during his 7-long hour campaign across units and wards in Yala Local government area of the senatorial district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the former Chairman of the State Universal Primary Education Board, SUBEB, his new deal promise, which he said is a rescue mission, is specifically targeted at the challenges confronting the people in the district.

He said his antecedents while in SUBEB could attest to his capacity to cause needed changes when bequeathed with responsibilities.

He said, “I was in charge of SUBEB, you saw what I did. Despite the limited resources at my disposal, I needed to show that it was possible to cause the needed changes with whatever was available. Today, schools have been built across the State, which our senatorial district is a major beneficiary.

“My candidature is all about rescue mission, that’s the new deal. Things we‘ve not been able to achieve for sometime would be fought for because I am ready to serve.

“I am not coming to struggle for leadership position. I am coming to serve – service, service, service all the way. I ‘ve done my best on previous appointment but when it comes to the Senate you ‘ll see double.”

Odey took them down memory lane of his achievements while in SUBEB saying he was able to access the 2005-2007 CBN Excess Fund which was left moribund by previous administration.

He said, over 497 projects of construction and rehabilitation of schools were executed across the State. Out of these, about 426 was completed, and about 71 projects were still on-going.

He further explained that some of these projects included “storey building classroom blocks, sick bays, perimeter fencing, bore holes, offices among others.”

He also pointed out that “British Canadian International School and West African Teachers Continuous Training Institute were established to deepen education in the State, which Northern Cross River was a major beneficiary.”

He reminded the people of employment he undertook while in SUBEB saying “the Board employed 2,043 teaching and non-teaching staff through a transparent, unbiased, practical assessment to showcase their intellectual capacity, the first of its kind since the inception of the Board.

“223 teaching and non-teaching staff were also employed after the Board commenced academic activities at the UBEC-built Junior Secondary schools at Abi, Yala, and Akpabuyo LGAs.

“In a continuous effort to improve on the learning condition of pupils, the Board distributed 79,043 plastic chairs and table sets for Early Child Care Development (ECCDE), Primary and Junior Secondary students across the State.

“The Board also supplied 1,721 tables and chairs to teachers across the state,” Odey explained.

At the Okpoma Ward, the candidate alongside his campaign team paid a courtesy visit to the Ogamude Onah Ipuole, the traditional ruler of Yala, who endorsed the PDP candidate.