The organisers of the Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup, have congratulated the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, and former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moses Cleopas, on their landslide victory at the just concluded senatorial bye election in the state.

They called on both candidates who were declared winners after a landslide victory in their respective Senatorial Districts, to use their Senatorial seats to promote sports development in Bayelsa and the country at large.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, the Director General of the competition, Ono K. Akpe, on behalf of the organisers, said their victories were well deserved, following their antecedents and giant strides achieved in their various fields of endeavor.

Akpe stressed that former Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, would bring his wide experience of lawmaking and governance to bear, following his stint at the House of Representatives, when he represented Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency as well as his meritorious 8-year service as Governor of Bayelsa State.

He added that Bayelsa West, the state, the Niger Delta and the Ijaw Nation in general, will be uplifted through his vocal strength, since his passion for the Niger Delta cannot be quantified.

The Director General expressed optimism that Dickson, who initiated Seriake Dickson Football Competition/Governor’s Cup, wrestling, swimming, golf, polo and other sporting events during his time as Governor, would continue with his legacies, as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.