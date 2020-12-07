By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) Federal Ministry of Environment unit has partnered with a private developer Prime Green Estate to provide affordable housing to his members.

The vice chairman, ASCSN, Comrade Sarah Oresanwo who disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony of Prime Green Estate in Karshe, Nasarawa State said the partnership will help not only civil servants but also low to medium-income earners both in the public and private sector to ensure that everybody has a decent accommodation over their heads.

On his part, the managing director, Prime Green Estate, Mr Ayobami Adeyemi Samuel, the estate is part of efforts aimed at complementing the government’s housing schemes geared toward solving the seeming intractable housing problem.

He explained that the firm signifies the synergy between the government and the Real Estate private sector.

Adeyemi stressed that Prime Green aims at creating homes with a better and conducive environment for the growth of the basic unit in society called the Family.

According to him, “We intend to help people make their dreams of owning a home a reality. This Company has been long-awaited and anticipated, It is a redefinition of what real estate should portray, that is cheaper homes and cost-effective living.

“Prime Green is not just another real estate company but one with a difference and one with the interest of the common man at heart. We want to ensure that anyone and everyone can build or own their own homes.”

Adeyemi added that the estate stands for life, comfort, security, safety and wealth opportunities.